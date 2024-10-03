Tim Walz’s little embellishments are more than a little problem

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had an awkward moment at Tuesday’s vice presidential debate when moderator Margaret Brennan asked him to respond to a report that he was not in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, contradicting a claim he has made on multiple occasions.
Walz initially responded by sharing various unrelated details of his past as a teacher and a politician and describing himself as “a knucklehead at times,” but he did not acknowledge the specific discrepancy: Though Walz did travel to Hong Kong and China later that year, he did not arrive in either country until months after the protests. Pressed again by Brennan, he then said, “I got there that summer, and misspoke on this.” But then, confusingly, he proceeded to seemingly reverse his clarification: “I was in Hong Kong and China, during the democracy protests, went in.”
The strange pattern continued at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania the next day. Walz both admitted again that he had misspoken and subsequently repeated a misstatement about being in Hong Kong during the democracy protests.
What’s going on?
The most charitable explanation is that Walz genuinely misremembered his timeline. Those protests happened between April and June of 1989. According to Walz’s corrected timeline, he traveled first to Hong Kong — then a British colony — in August, and then mainland China for a teaching gig. It is conceivable that Walz scrambled the order of events tied to a distant memory. For a visiting American that August, the political discussion, travel warnings and emotions surrounding the vicious crackdown on the recent protests must’ve been top of mind. The less charitable explanation is that Walz fudged the facts in order to make himself look more intrepid.
Either way, Walz has been corrected publicly multiple times now and he is still causing a mess with language that suggests he was somewhere he wasn’t. He seemingly tried to brush this off during the debate as getting “caught up in the rhetoric.” But at this point it’s not excusable.
Let’s be clear: There is absolutely no equivalence between Walz’s small-scale false statements and Donald Trump, JD Vance and their allies’ gigantic fascistic fabrications about issues such as election results and the dietary habits of immigrants in Ohio. But “not Donald Trump” is not an acceptable standard for any politician. Walz ought to get his story straight and speak clearly to the American people. This is all the more important because embellishment about his personal life seems to be something of a habit for him. That the Republican presidential ticket is made up of agents of mass deception does not relieve Walz of his burden to speak honestly — it only makes it more significant.