Pay attention to Tim Scott’s slippery signaling on the legitimacy of the election system

GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Sunday that he stands by his vote to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. At first blush Scott’s answer might appear comforting, but the way he did it was still concerning.
Asked in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” whether he still believed that vote was the correct one, Scott said: “I will stand by that decision and the next decision to certify the fact that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States. Nov. 5th, ‘the day of reckoning,’ is coming.” Even as Scott reiterated his belief that Biden’s victory was legitimate — he also instantly pivoted to talking about certifying Trump’s victory in 2024.
Now, it’s not uncommon for a politician to speak about a possible political victory as an inevitable event to project confidence. But Scott’s eagerness to shift the topic to 2024, as well as his ease in talking about the victory of an authoritarian candidate who refers to Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “warriors,” are both notable. It’s also striking that Scott uses theological language implying that Election Day marks a kind of spiritual battle between good and evil. Experts on political violence have pointed out that that’s the exact kind of framing that makes political violence more likely.
In reaffirming his certification vote, Scott risks alienating Trump, who has said he “wouldn’t feel good” about running with someone who admits Biden won the 2020 election. But Scott does avoid the cost of accusations of flip-flopping — the appearance of weakness. He could also view the pivot to talking about a Trump 2024 victory as a way to divert attention back to the current election and signal that he could support Trump’s contesting the 2024 election if he loses again.