Why you were wrong to laugh at viral video of a man driving with a suspended license

The whole world was laughing at Corey Harris, a 44-year-old Michigan man who Zoomed into a May 15 court hearing on charges of driving with a suspended license — from behind the wheel of his car. The judge responded by ordering him to report to jail.
“I’m pulling into my doctor’s office, actually,” Harris said when Washtenaw County Judge Cedric J. Simpson asked him if he was driving. “Just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”
Harris, who’s become the subject of multiple memes on the internet, appears stunned when the judge calls him out for driving and audibly expresses his frustration when the judge orders him to jail.
But as comical as the situation may have appeared, this is no laughing matter. Not for the millions across the country who have had their licenses suspended, nor for Harris, who we have since learned should have been free and clear to drive to a doctor’s appointment or anywhere else he wanted to go.
Detroit’s WXYZ-TV says it took “less than five minutes … to search Saginaw County records to see that in January 2022, a judge had rescinded the order that suspended Harris’ driver’s license so he could be reinstated.” That judge’s order was reportedly not properly communicated to the state’s secretary of state’s office.
Indeed, Harris, who called the situation “very embarrassing,” told the television station that his suspension “was supposed to have been lifted two years ago, but they didn’t.”
Contrary to what people may have assumed, Harris’ license was not suspended for anything related to his driving but for unpaid child support. This is the way it is across the country. States use driver’s license suspensions to enforce unpaid debt. It has become the default sanction without any recognition of its harsh impact on individuals, families or communities and despite unequivocal evidence that, as a policy, it doesn’t work. Suspending a person’s driver’s license deprives them of their livelihood. If the goal is to get someone to pay money, then why would we take away their means of getting to work? Debt-based license suspensions defy logic.
As a retired judge, I know that to administer justice requires understanding the full circumstances of those who appear before the court. Judge Simpson, like the rest of the world would eventually do, appeared to jumped to conclusions. He rolled his eyes when he got confirmation that Harris was driving, said, “I don’t even know why he would do that,” and he sent Harris to jail. He was locked up for two days.
In the video that his court released, the judge doesn’t take the time to learn the facts about Harris. And his seeming reflexive decision to revoke his bond and order Harris to jail suggests that he hasn’t considered how draconian and counterproductive debt-based suspensions are.
Of the millions of people in the U.S. who have their license suspended for unpaid debt, the overwhelming majority simply can’t afford to pay what they owe, and suspensions are disproportionately imposed on low-income people and people of color such as Harris, who’s Black.
The majority of driver’s license suspensions follow basic infractions, such as a traffic ticket. However, a $100 traffic fine in California carries $390 in additional fees for a total of $490. As the Federal Reserve Board just reported, roughly 40% of Americans do not have ready access to $400 in the event of an emergency, which means many people can’t pay a traffic ticket without sacrificing food, rent or other necessities for themselves or their families.