Chief Justice John Roberts could be a bulwark against Trump’s power grabs

The president's attacks on the judiciary — and check and balances — are only getting more extreme.

Chief Justice Roberts hits back at Trump calling for a judge’s impeachment March 18, 2025 / 07:08
By  Ray Brescia

Ray Brescia

Ray Brescia is a professor of law at Albany Law School and author of the book “The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism.”