Rory McIlroy was supposed to be the next Tiger Woods. So what happened?

Bryson DeChambeau’s clutch putt from just inside 4 feet early last Sunday secured his second career U.S. Open win — and punctuated one of the more stunning collapses in the championship’s recent history.
DeChambeau’s win at Pinehurst was Rory McIlroy’s loss. And what a loss it was for one of the most talented yet underachieving golfers on the planet.
McIlroy won his fourth major in 2014. At the time, many thought he was the heir apparent to a physically faltering Tiger Woods. Little did we know that in the 10 years that followed, Woods would win the only major between the two (now friendly) rivals. Woods won the 2019 Masters in improbable and unlikely fashion. Meanwhile, McIlroy has found ways to lose that are equally as improbable.
How could a man with 49 wins worldwide possibly be considered a disappointment? The second-ranked golfer in the world has 21 finishes inside the top 10 of a major including four times finishing as runner-up. Jack Nicklaus, arguably the greatest golfer to ever pick up a club, has been the runner-up in a record 19 majors. But he’s also won 18 more.
Life has been known to get in the way for elite golfers. Just ask Woods. Psychology and mental health can become just as impactful on your game as physiology. And McIlroy could not have been pleased to find himself the subject of a flurry of tabloid speculation earlier this year.
Then there’s the strife between the PGA Tour and the newly launched upstart LIV Golf. McIlroy was as vocal a critic of the pay-for-play tour launched by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — until he wasn’t. Earlier this year, McIlroy seemed to have a change of heart, tamping down his harsh criticism while trying to bring LIV and the PGA Tour together.