I resisted this detective’s sexual advances. Why I’ll never get to testify against him.

Government attorneys were preparing to prove to a jury that Roger Golubski, using his power as a cop, had sexually abused vulnerable Black women for decades.

People with signs outside courthouse.
People listen to a speaker at a rally outside the federal courthouse on was was to be the opening day for a trial for former police detective Roger Golubski on Dec. 2, 2024, in Topeka, Kan.Charlie Riedel / AP
By  Davilyn Dobbs

Davilyn Dobbs

Davilyn Dobbs is the mother of Donnell Dobbs, who is serving a prison sentence for first-degree murder in Kansas.