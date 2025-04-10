Opinion

My mother’s care showed me the system’s flaws. RFK Jr.’s plans will only make things worse.

The Trump administration continues to prove it doesn’t care about disabled and aging Americans.

TKTK Author and her motherCourtesy Lindsay Lee Wallace
By  Lindsay Lee Wallace

Lindsay Lee Wallace is a journalist focused on culture, health and technology. She has written and reported for outlets including BBC, Teen Vogue, Xtra and Time. 