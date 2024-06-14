Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Republicans want a weaponized justice system after all

The response to Hunter Biden’s conviction laid bare the real agenda behind their complaints about Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict complicates Trump’s victim narrative on justice system June 12, 2024 / 11:11
By  Michael Steele  and  Evan Brechtel
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Evan Brechtel

Evan Brechtel is a segment producer on MSNBC's "The Weekend."