How soccer’s self-proclaimed ‘tormentor of racists’ is truly changing the game

The European soccer season officially ended on June 1 with the familiar sight of Vinicius Jr. grinning in celebration. The 23-year-old Brazilian, one of the best players in the world right now, won his seventh major trophy with Real Madrid after scoring the second goal in the final of UEFA Champions League — the European soccer equivalent of the NBA playoffs.
Nine days later, Vinicius Jr. celebrated another win: prison sentences for three fans of rival Spanish team Valencia who were convicted of racially abusing him during a game in May 2023. The first convictions for racism in a Spanish football stadium marked a successful battle in a war Vinicius Jr. has bravely waged for years.
Since arriving in Spain as a teenager, Vinicius has faced down racist taunts with remarkable dignity and determination. A tearful Vinicius Jr. spoke about the impact of the abuse in a news conference in April. Fans hung an effigy of him from a bridge in Madrid and chants calling him a monkey have been heard repeatedly in stadiums. That particular slur has become so commonplace that a child was investigated for using it at a Real Madrid-Valencia game this spring.
The star’s experience is far from unique. Black soccer players have faced incidents of racist chanting in Europe for the past 50 years. But the refusal of Vinicius Jr. to shrug off the taunts cannot be overstated. Following the successful prosecution of the Valencia fans, Vinicius Jr. embraced the role of the victor.
“I’m not a victim of racism,” he said. “I am a tormentor of racists.”
That boldness, which matches his exciting, relentless play on the soccer pitch, has not eradicated racism, of course. But it has arguably sparked a political and cultural inflection point. The chanting in Valencia that resulted in the recent convictions sparked criticism from the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and led to sustained diplomatic pressure on Spain to toughen its anti-racism laws.
Spain has taken initiatives of its own in response, with police granted new powers to suspend sporting events and evict fans. (The Spanish soccer league has its own long-running campaigns against racism.) And El Pais, Spain’s center-left newspaper of record, has published several damning editorials on soccer’s “racist shame” that has for too long been ignored, if not enabled.
Around the world, prejudice continues to surge. The forces of progress are being met with retro conservatism. In Europe’s recent E.U. elections, far-right movements were shockingly successful, and far-right politicians now hold close to a quarter of the parliament’s 720 seats.