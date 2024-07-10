The 3 good ideas in the 920-page Project 2025 playbook

If you’re still waiting for George R.R. Martin to finish the next sequel to “A Game of Thrones,” I have another suggestion for a work of fantasy that’s just as long, complicated and brutal.
It’s called Project 2025 and, at 920 pages, it has more words than several of Martin’s novels. It also has a similar approach to governance: The proposal rhapsodizes about leaders using unchecked power to pursue their enemies, including thousands of government workers who try to make sure your water is clean, your food is safe and your prosecutions are fair.
But you have to hand it to the Heritage Foundation, the far-right think tank that dreamt up the plans for a second Donald Trump administration: Project 2025 certainly has a lot of ideas, even though most of them aren’t very good.
While reading through the proposal recently, I found a lot to criticize: granting the president vast new powers, politicizing federal agencies, reversing efforts to fight climate change, reducing legal immigration, making it dramatically harder to get an abortion, and on and on. Some of these ideas would leave Americans less free and more financially insecure; others are entirely unworkable.
But within those hundreds of pages, a few reasonable suggestions snuck through. I came across a handful of smaller ideas that are worth considering, even if you disagree with their broader aims.
Make it easier to build a nuclear power plant
Project 2025 calls for streamlining the regulatory requirements and licensing process for new nuclear power plants. To be clear, this is part of a section that also calls for making it easier to drill for oil and natural gas and even promoting the use of fossil fuels in developing countries while rolling back efforts to fight climate change. But more nuclear power could help the U.S. transition away from fossil fuels by replacing coal and helping fill the gap when wind and solar aren’t available. Project 2025’s authors may not want to fight climate change, but this idea would help do it anyway.
Streamline student loan repayment plans
On education, Project 2025 proposes consolidating various income-driven repayment plans for student loans. Surprisingly, the authors acknowledge that these plans, in which monthly payments are tied to your income level, are “a superior approach” compared to fixed monthly payments, which hit people with lower incomes harder. (In other sections, the authors are much less concerned about making the tax code progressive.) To be clear, their end goal is a repayment plan with tight limits and paltry benefits. But the idea of clearing up the current tangle of student loan repayment plans in favor of a single, straightforward program is commendable.
Create a new kind of savings account
In the chapter on the Treasury Department, the authors suggest creating a new universal savings account that would allow Americans to sock away up to $15,000 each year, making withdrawals on any gains tax-free. These accounts would be similar to Roth IRAs, allowing people to invest in various ways, but without the retirement-related withdrawal restrictions those have.