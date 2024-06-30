Opinion

Conservative attacks on Pride month make the case for why we need Pride month

It's legal in some states to discriminate against LGBTQ people in housing, medical and public accommodations. Across the world, LGBTQ people are still put to death or imprisoned.

Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles at the 2024 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif.
Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles at the 2024 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif., on June 2, 2024. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images file
By  Katelyn Burns
Katelyn Burns MSNBC

Katelyn Burns

Katelyn Burns is a freelance journalist based in New England.