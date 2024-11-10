Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The 2024 election polls got close to the mark. That’s the best we can expect.

Despite what you may have been hearing, the polls did well this election cycle.

What did the polling miss? How Latino voters shaped the 2024 race November 6, 2024 / 11:43
By  David Byler

David Byler

David Byler is chief of research at Noble Predictive Insights, a non-partisan polling firm anchored in the Southwest. He was previously a data columnist for the Washington Post.