Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pete Hegseth’s dark vision for an amoral military is coming into view

The defense secretary's moves illustrate a desire to make the military even less concerned about war crimes and civilians than it already is.

Trump administration directs military to develop options for Panama Canal March 13, 2025 / 02:27
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.