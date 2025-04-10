Opinion

Why Pat McAfee’s disturbing new scandal is just the tip of the iceberg

There's a dangerous segment of the sports media environment that prioritizes salaciousness and seems disinterested in distinguishing between what’s true and what’s false.

College student reflects on impact of viral online rumor that ‘ruined’ her life April 2, 2025 / 05:27
By  Kavitha A. Davidson

Kavitha A. Davidson

Kavitha A. Davidson is an Emmy-winning sports journalist from New York. She was most recently a correspondent on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." She was previously a reporter and columnist at ESPN, The Athletic, and Bloomberg.