Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pam Bondi is more interested in protecting Elon Musk than defending our democracy

While Bondi correctly categorizes specific criminal acts as domestic terrorism, she is edging closer to violating some rights along the way.

Rep. Crockett sets the record straight after a stark warning from AG Pam Bondi on Tesla backlash March 23, 2025 / 09:02
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.