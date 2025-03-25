Pam Bondi is more interested in protecting Elon Musk than defending our democracy

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s apoplectic reactions to acts of vandalism and arson at Tesla dealerships and showrooms included her labeling these actions as domestic terrorism. If she’s referring to the serious criminal acts allegedly committed by the three individuals already federally charged in connection with attacks on Tesla locations, Bondi happens to be right. Those actions appear to meet the federal definition of domestic terrorism and the perpetrators should be prosecuted for the damage they’ve done.
But I’m more concerned that Bondi, while correctly labeling certain criminal acts, is edging closer to violating some rights along the way.
What has my attention is that the singularly focused rhetoric and public displays by Bondi appear motivated by political protection of Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk, and could easily lead to abuse and misuse of federal law enforcement powers impacting tens of thousands of innocent Americans who simply exercise their free speech rights near Tesla locations every weekend. Bondi better brush up soon on her understanding of the constitutionally protected rights of free speech and assembly, because some activist groups have declared Saturday a Tesla Day of Action with protests planned at 277 Tesla locations in the U.S., and 500 across the world.Bondi seems fixated on what’s happening at Tesla locations as reflected in her language. In a DOJ press release about the three people charged with crimes, she said, “The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended, let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”
First, three arrests, and even 80 reports of vandalism, do not constitute a “wave of domestic terrorism.” That’s because each one of those reports needs to be independently investigated as to motive, if we are to label them as domestic terrorism. Second, our attorney general seems to have forgotten the part of our justice system that involves prosecutors, the courts and defense lawyers. Bondi seems ready to jump straight to “… put you behind bars.”
Musk spent $288 million to get Donald Trump elected. He’s threatened to fund primary GOP challengers against elected Republicans who dare to cross Trump. And, he’s thrown his money into the Wisconsin supreme court race to try and ensure a conservative victory there. Bondi is a Trump loyalist, and Musk’s wealth and influence make him arguably Trump’s most consequential ally.