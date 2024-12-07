Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I watched Notre Dame being rebuilt. It’s more pristine than ever.

Although there was an initial suggestion to rebuild Notre Dame with a contemporary design, the decision was made to resurrect the building just as it was before the fire.

Notre Dame Cathedral reopening five years after devastating fire December 6, 2024 / 04:49
By  Jennifer Feltman

Jennifer Feltman

Jennifer Feltman, an associate professor of art history and medieval art, is a specialist of French Gothic architecture and sculpture, and a member of Chantier Scientifique de Notre Dame, the group of researchers officially authorized by the French Ministry of Culture, CNRS, to study the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris as it is being restored. Her research addresses issues of the restoration of Gothic cathedrals, uses of virtual reality (VR) in cultural heritage and education and the interpretation of imagery in stone sculpture of cathedrals.