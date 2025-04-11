Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Protecting Nevada voters from Trump’s overreach is my duty as elections chief

The president cannot stomp on states’ rights to run our free, fair, secure elections.

‘Voter suppression’: Sen. Padilla slams Trump executive order going after voting rights March 27, 2025 / 05:09
By  Cisco Aguilar

Cisco Aguilar

Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar was elected as Nevada secretary of state in 2022. He also serves as the chair for the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS). Secretary Aguilar is the founding chairman of Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School, serving students in one of Las Vegas’ most vulnerable neighborhoods.