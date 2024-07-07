Opinion

Netflix’s hit documentary ‘Tell Them You Love Me’ highlights a misleading promise

“Facilitated communication” has sparked passionate debate for years. But despite overwhelming scientific evidence against the method, its persistence remains.

Anna Stubblefield.
Anna Stubblefield in court during her trial on Oct. 2, 2015, in Newark.Jonno Rattman / Redux
By  Dr. Howard Shane

Dr. Howard Shane

Dr. Howard C. Shane is the founder and former director of the Center for Communication Enhancement and the Autism Language Program at Boston Children's Hospital. He is an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and is internationally recognized for developing, researching, and clinically applying innovative technologies for persons with the most severe communication disorders.