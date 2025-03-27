Happy Opening Day! Now get out your wallet.

Today, alongside nearly a million fellow sports fans, I’ll make my way to the ballpark to watch the first game of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. As a former college baseball player and diehard Washington Nationals fan, I’ll take in a game at Nationals Park, which cost almost $700 million when it was built nearly 20 years ago. That tab was paid almost entirely by D.C. taxpayers, even though the Nats’ majority owners, the Lerner family, are real estate magnates worth an estimated $6.4 billion. Before sitting down to watch first pitch, I’ll pick up a hot dog, a bag of Cracker Jack and a cold beer. This year, that will set me back a staggering $29.
Baseball, like other major professional sports, is big business. MLB brought in $12.1 billion in revenue last year, thanks in no small part to the attendance of more than 70 million fans. The top five professional sports leagues in North America brought in more than $50 billion combined in 2024. While team valuations, player salaries and owners’ net worths climb higher, it has become increasingly unaffordable for an average American family to catch a game. A family of four can expect to spend an average of $240 for tickets, concessions and parking at a Major League Baseball game. An NFL game will set them back a whopping $631. Though most teams collect only a small percentage of overall revenue from concessions, prices continue to rise, reaching levels double or triple what you would find just across the street at a grocery store or a restaurant.
The good news is: There’s a way to rein in this price gouging at the concession stand. While there may not yet be a policy solution for getting my Nationals back to the playoffs, we can stop publicly funded venues from ripping off families, who are often barred from bringing their own food and drink in for an affordable snack.
These days, sports stadiums are nearly always backed by taxpayer funding at the local, state and federal levels, meaning fans are footing the bills on both ends. These funding deals are sold with promises of economic development and community benefits that too often fail to materialize. Even the vendors are big businesses of their own. The Nationals exclusively contract with the concessionaire Levy Restaurants, whose parent company made nearly $3 billion in profits last year.
State, local and federal policymakers should institute what’s called “street pricing” for venues that are funded by taxpayer dollars, as my team at Groundwork Collaborative outlines in a new policy brief. This means that vendors can only charge prices of comparable items outside the stadium at restaurants or convenience stores. Nearly 80% of airports, which are also heavily funded by taxpayers, are covered by some form of “street pricing plus.”