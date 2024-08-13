What the Jarren Duran suspension tells us about MLB’s struggles with homophobia

Last week, we mourned the passing of outfielder Billy Bean, who came out as gay after his retirement from professional baseball in 1999. And on Sunday, we were reminded why Bean’s work as Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion was so invaluable in trying to help people understand the importance of acceptance and inclusion.

Had he still been alive, Bean would no doubt be on the phone today with the Boston Red Sox, and more to the point, outfielder Jarren Duran. The Sox handed Duran a two-game suspension on Monday after he was caught yelling a homophobic slur in the direction of a heckling fan during a 10-2 loss on Sunday at Fenway Park. After a fan behind home plate complained about his hitting, the Red Sox All-Star stepped out of the batter’s box and said” “Shut up you f——– f—–”. The homophobic slur could be heard clearly from the usual field mics placed behind home plate.

Following the game, the Red Sox put out a statement from Duran. “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” it read, in part. Then the team put out an additional statement criticizing the 27-year-old’s hurtful comment:

The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.

Less than 24 hours later, the Red Sox, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced that Duran had been suspended for two games without pay. His pay for those two games will be donated to LGBTQ advocacy organization PFLAG.

While Duran did take the time to face the local media on Monday afternoon inside the Red Sox clubhouse, I’m not convinced that this punishment fits the offense. It feels more like a slap on the wrist, especially given Major League Baseball’s past struggles with homophobia and anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

Duran’s suspension is consistent with previous league punishments meted out for homophobic slurs. In May 2017, then-Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games after hurling a homophobic slur at opposing pitcher Jason Motte following a strikeout. Just three months later, then-A’s outfielder Matt Joyce was suspended for two games for yelling a homophobic slur at a fan. Like Duran, Joyce’s two game checks were donated to PFLAG. (On the other hand, Emmy Award-winning Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman was fired almost four years to the day for uttering the same slur used by Duran on a hot mic during a game broadcast.)

The month of June sees a proliferation of "Pride Nights," but just two years ago five Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear their rainbow-colored Pride jerseys, citing religious objections. The powers that be within Major League Baseball continue to treat the symptoms of a larger illness. But I fear the illness itself is being ignored. The league's regular season has 162 games; a two-game suspension barely scratches the surface of accountability. And of course there is the reality that there has never been an active player who felt comfortable enough to come out as gay. The NFL's first openly gay player Carl Nassib came out in 2021; Jason Collins became the first active openly gay NBA player back in 2013. Major League Baseball is not exactly known for its progressive politics more broadly, either. While athletes in the NBA and NFL advocated for change after the high-profile killings of Black men by police, MLB and its athletes stayed mostly quiet. And MLB's deep-pocketed billionaire owners skew conservative, contributing three times as much money to Republicans than Democrats between 2016 and 2020. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sends the wrong message by not strengthening the punishments for bigoted language — both to fans, current players and the next generation of athletes, some of whom may even be wondering if their professional dreams could be doomed by their sexual orientation. Having a Pride night and making money off the LGBTQ+ community with rainbow-themed hats or jerseys doesn't make you inclusive. Letting fans and closeted players (current, past and future) know that you understand the damaging ripple effects of hurtful language does. Jason Page Jason Page is the host of the nationally syndicated daily TV show "SportsWrap w/Jason Page."