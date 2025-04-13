Opinion

Meghan Markle and I had the same life-threatening health scare. Here’s why people should take it seriously.

The skepticism the Duchess of Sussex has received isn’t just about celebrity gossip, it’s a microcosm of how society often treats women’s pain as an exaggeration.

Meghan Markle announces new Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’ January 3, 2025 / 00:56
By  Christina McDowell

Christina McDowell

Christina McDowell is an author, actor and filmmaker. Her books include "The Cave Dwellers: A Novel" and "After Perfect: A Daughter's Memoir." Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian, O, The Oprah Magazine, People Magazine, LA Weekly, Marie Claire, USA Today, The Village Voice, and others.