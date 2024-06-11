‘Martha’s’ suit against Netflix for ‘Baby Reindeer’ will run into the 1st Amendment

Fiona Harvey, the apparent inspiration for the character Martha in the Netflix series “Baby Reindeer,” has sued Netflix and comedian Richard Gadd, the writer, director and star of the series, for portraying Martha as a character who stalks and sexually assaults Donny, the main character who’s based on Gadd. Netflix describes the series as “a true story.”

Harvey alleges that Gadd and Netflix fabricated “brutal lies” about her, including that she is “a twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison” and that she “sexually assaulted Gadd.”

There appears little doubt that Harvey’s life has been raked over the coals by internet sleuths who identified her as the “real life Martha.” She has undoubtedly suffered greatly as a result of being exposed as the person apparently behind a key character in the series. But our robust First Amendment tradition demands that artists (including authors, directors and performers) be able to express themselves and share those expressions with the public. People may suffer as a result of a law that often favors protecting the rights of those seeking to share communication, even if vile and hurtful, over those who seek to be let alone.

As explained on Netflix’s website, “Baby Reindeer” “centers on struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s (Gadd) strange and layered relationship with a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning), whose initially friendly demeanor unravels as she begins to stalk Donny relentlessly.” The series is based on a show that Gadd has been performing for years.

Harvey — who says she has never been convicted of a crime or gone to prison, never sexually assaulted Gadd, never stalked him or a police officer, and never attacked him — vehemently denies that "Baby Reindeer" is a true story.

Harvey claims that her “identity was completely undisguised” and that within “days after the release of Baby Reindeer on April 11, 2024, members of the public identified” her as the basis for the Martha character. She was able to be so easily identified, Harvey alleges, because of a then-publicly accessible post she made on Twitter (now X) in 2014. As a result, Harvey contends that she has been “tormented” and suffered severe mental, emotional and physical distress. We don’t yet have Netflix and Gadd’s court filing responding to Harvey’s suit, only a vow from Netflix to “defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

It’s important to separate Harvey’s defamation claims from her allegations that Gadd and Netflix violated her right of publicity.

If Harvey was defamed, as she claims, then she should succeed on her claims, but whether she can succeed on a defamation claim will depend on whether “Baby Reindeer” portrays truths or falsities. The success of her claims will also depend, in part, on whether she was identifiable.

Gadd previously said in an interview, “We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognize herself.” However, given how quickly people on the internet identified Harvey as Martha, Gadd’s statements seem more aspirational than based in reality. And while Harvey is referred to in the series as Martha, and not Fiona, Harvey alleges that little else about her identity was changed. She says in the suit that, like Martha, she is a “Scottish lawyer, living in London, twenty years older than Gadd … accused of stalking a lawyer in a newspaper article,” and, she says, she “bears an uncanny resemblance to ‘Martha.’”

It’s important to separate Harvey’s defamation claims from her allegations that Gadd and Netflix violated her right of publicity under California common law and statutory law. Those allegations should not succeed. To succeed on her common law or statutory causes of action, Harvey must show that Gadd and Netflix used her identity for their benefit without her consent and that caused her to suffer an injury. While using a person’s name or likeness in advertising is a quintessential example of a violation of this tort, the problem for Harvey is that “Baby Reindeer” is an expressive work of entertainment.