Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘Martha’s’ suit against Netflix for ‘Baby Reindeer’ will run into the 1st Amendment

Our robust First Amendment tradition demands that artists (including authors, directors and performers) be able to express themselves and share those expressions with the public.

Jessica Gunning as Martha in a scene from "Baby Reindeer".
Jessica Gunning as Martha in "Baby Reindeer".Ed Miller / Netflix
By  Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson is a Loyola Law School professor and MS NOW columnist.