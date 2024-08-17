Opinion

I campaigned for Bernie Sanders. Kamala Harris is no socialist.

Trump and MAGA want you to believe Kamala Harris is a radical Marxist. If only that were true.

Kamala Harris stands in front of a wall painted with the UAW logo
Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 in Wayne, Mich., on Aug. 8, 2024.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
By  Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis is a political commentator and author. He has written articles for Jacobin and The Daily Beast.