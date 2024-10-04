Harris could win these three Southern states if late deciders show up

More than a million Americans have already cast their ballots in the presidential election, but the ones who may prove decisive may not have even started paying attention.
For political junkies like me who have been following every twist and turn in this election for the last two years, the next 32 days are the most stressful as we wait to see what voters will decide.
If you already know which candidate you’re supporting in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris — not to mention everything from governor down to local school board — it can be frustrating to wait for these seemingly indecisive, procrastinating Americans to get to it.
But late deciders are important, and this year, I think they are the reason that Harris may have a chance to win Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.
No, that’s not a typo. I said what I said. President Joe Biden won Georgia in 2020, and North Carolina has been close for a while. But Florida? The one state where the promise of a “red wave” in the 2022 midterms actually materialized? The state that has voted for Trump both times he’s been on the ballot? It’s still close enough that a late-breaking group of Harris voters could make a difference.
Now, it’s important to understand who these voters are. I think of them as intentional voters, because they’ll usually tell you what they think of the candidates and the race or that they don’t intend to vote at all. Months out from the election, if you were to ask whom they’d vote for, they’ll give a reflexive response. They’ll cite something they heard in an ad or skimmed in a news article that may or may not closely approximates which candidate they’re leaning toward. In fact, that candidate may not be whom they end up supporting.
But, as we get closer to Election Day, these voters become more engaged. Their intentions begin to shift and may even harden into support as they read up on the two candidates, listen closer to their arguments, and shift their attitudes. When they do, they can change the political landscape dramatically in short order.
That’s especially likely in the 2024 election, which has seen a lot of tumult so far.
Consider when Biden dropped out of the race and Harris became his successor. The country saw 40,000 new voter registrations in just 48 hours, according to Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey. That’s a 700% increase in the site’s daily registrations, and young voters accounted for 80% of them. According to ActBlue, the campaign and its joint fundraising committee raised more than $86 million from online donors, many of whom were donating for the first time. This averaged out to around $65 per person from more than a million people. That’s a lot of voters who were activated quite suddenly.
Or look at Taylor Swift’s influence. Her Instagram post endorsing Harris and urging her fans to vote regardless of their candidate led to at least 337,000 visits to Vote.org. That’s a large group of potential voters who were quickly activated and are not likely to be casting their ballot for Trump.
There are also signs that Trump’s own popularity has been slipping. Those signs aren’t coming from polls, but from his actual performance in the primaries as his own voters shift in their intentions since the Republican convention, as career political adviser Mike Madrid recently noted.