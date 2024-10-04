Opinion

Harris could win these three Southern states if late deciders show up

The polls can’t capture the procrastinators who aren’t yet engaged in the election.

Harris leads or tied with Trump in all but one battleground state, polling shows October 3, 2024 / 05:17
By  Michael Steele
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 