Vice President Kamala Harris has begun rolling out the economic policies her administration would enact should she take office next year. In her big speech on Wednesday at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, she promised to be “pragmatic” in her economic approach. Harris added, “I believe we shouldn’t be constrained by ideology and should instead seek practical solutions to problems.”
It’s a seemingly noble sentiment as these things go. Harris’ pitch is one that tries to toe the line between populist and moderate in hopes of triumphing over former President Donald Trump. What better way to do so than by promising to give serious consideration to ideas that come from the other side of the aisle? But looking at the proposals her campaign has put forward so far, it’s hard to see just what solutions she intends to lift from conservative ideology — or if there are even any GOP ideas left that are worth appropriating as her own.
In one of the most frustrating misconceptions that refuses to die, and despite ample evidence to the contrary, many polls still show voters think Trump would have an edge over Harris on handling the economy. We can chalk that up at least in part to short-term memory loss of the Trump administration’s chaos, along with frustration with the inflation that skyrocketed post-pandemic and has only now tapered off. Accordingly, Harris has tried to keep her distance from President Joe Biden, even as large parts of the policy document her team dropped on Thursday are carryovers from his “Bidenomics” proposals.
In promising to be pragmatic and listen to ideas from all comers, Harris is trying to tamp down on the perennial false claims from Republicans that she’s a secret socialist. The easiest way that past Democrats have found to do this has been to find the most palatable conservative policies that could appeal to a broad swath of the country and claim them for their own. (It’s a process that you never see go the other direction, absent a few of Trump’s wilder swings that have zero backup from the rest of his party.)
But that was an easier task for previous Democratic presidents, who had more options for centrist compromises given where the Republicans were starting from. When crafting the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama eschewed more progressive policies like a single-payer system in favor of ripping off GOP Gov. Mitt Romney of Massachusetts. The “Romneycare” hybrid market model for health care was itself first put forward by the Heritage Foundation of all places, long before Republicans turned on it in 2008.
The prior Democratic president, Bill Clinton, was especially keen to undercut GOP talking points by swiping their most popular ideas in the process of “triangulation.” Of course, “popular” doesn’t always mean “good.” Yes, Clinton’s welfare reforms were a compromise, one that moved the country to the right economically without fully dismantling government assistance like many conservatives would have preferred. But it came at the cost of adding needless hurdles for millions of Americans to jump over to access vital assistance.