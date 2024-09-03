Hail to the chef? Kamala Harris is locking down Food Network voters

Kamala Harris is sewing up the foodie vote.
The Democratic presidential nominee is known to frequent an eclectic list of restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, chatting up the chefs and taking selfies with the kitchen staff. Celebrity chefs are even hosting “Cooking for Kamala” fundraisers.
She cooks like a foodie, too. In videos for her short-lived “Cooking With Kamala” YouTube series during her last run, she made everything from bacon-fried apples to masala dosa, and her casual advice to a reporter about brining a turkey went viral in 2020.
And, like all foodies, she dreams of opening a restaurant. In an old video that recently resurfaced on TikTok, garnering 2 million views, she describes her dream of retiring one day and starting a place that serves only three items each day for appetizer, main entree and dessert.
“Really simple menu, and when the food for those things run out, then ‘see you tomorrow,’ closed for the day,” she said.
Political consultants would advise against displaying this level of familiarity with foodie culture. Democrats, in particular, are sensitive to accusations that they are on the “wine track,” being tagged as elitist when they talk about fancy food. Presidential candidate Michael Dukakis suffered for suggesting Iowa farmers grow Belgian endive, while former President Barack Obama was slagged for complaining about the price of arugula at Whole Foods.
But Harris might not just avoid taking a hit for being a foodie but also benefit from it.
For one thing, America is far more foodie than it has been in past elections. The Food Network is one of the most-watched cable channels, while videos of influencers demonstrating different recipes and cooking techniques dominate YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Celebrity chefs ranging from the workmanlike Bobby Flay to the hyperkinetic Guy Fieri are household names, while the V drama “The Bear” had viewers lusting for both the dishes and the chefs who make them.
Harris also comes by her love of food authentically, having learned to cook from her mother, Shyamala Gopalan. In a 2020 interview with Glamour, she recalled watching her do a week’s worth of meal prep on the weekend.
“As a child, I remember hearing the pots and smelling the food, and kind of like someone in a trance, I would walk into the kitchen to see all this incredible stuff happening,” she said. “My mother used to tell me, ‘Kamala, you clearly like to eat good food. You better learn how to cook.’”
As you can see in the videos of her cooking, she took that advice. Harris can crack an egg with one hand, uses the dull side of the knife to scrape food out of the bowl and makes cornbread the day before Thanksgiving so it has time to dry out before she uses it for stuffing. These are all tells of someone who knows what they are doing.