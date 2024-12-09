Why Juan Soto’s unfathomably huge contract is making so many people mad

It was one year ago today, Dec. 9, that the Los Angeles Dodgers announced they had signed pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million, 10-year contract — a mind-boggling sum that some sports commentators considered “obscene.”
But now that the New York Mets have signed superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a $765 million contract paid out over 15 years — by far the most expensive contract in professional sports history — Ohtani’s contract, with most of its money deferred for years down the road, looks like a bargain. With additional escalators in the contract, it’s possible the Mets could pay Soto well over $800 million by the time he’s 41.
Mets fans are rightfully ecstatic at landing the Dominican native, who already has a World Series ring (from the 2019 Washington Nationals), four all-star appearances, four Silver Slugger awards, a batting title and three top-five MVP finishes. And he’s only 26 — far younger than when most players reach free agency.
Many fans and casual observers see the Soto signing as everything wrong with the game, or sports in general.
Some are demanding Major League Baseball institute a salary cap to enable competitive balance. And some baseball sentimentalists are wondering just who are the Mets supposed to be if they’re no longer the lovable, hapless scrappy underdog cousins of the hated crosstown New York Yankees? (It’s not insignificant that the Yankees, Soto’s most recent team, offered him nearly as much money as the Mets.)
To these I say, calm down.
First off, baseball already has revenue sharing and a luxury tax for teams with high payrolls. Since 2001, 16 of its 30 franchises have won the World Series. And as I’ve previously written on these pages, the myth of the small market team that just can’t compete is a cruel falsehood sold to fans by billionaire owners, often looking for publicly financed handouts.
Second, Mets fans need not worry about losing their underdog identity, because they’ve rarely been true underdogs in the open field of 30 MLB teams — they’ve just been managed poorly for most of the six decades of their existence. Save for a few lean years in the mid-2010s — when the Mets’ previous owners claimed the financial losses suffered from their investments in Bernie Madoff’s notorious Ponzi scheme severely limited their ability to spend — the Mets have for decades fielded among the highest payrolls in the game.
Ask any Mets fan of a certain age about “The Worst Team Money Could Buy,” the 1992 team that was loaded with high-priced free agents and a record-setting payroll. That squad played such bad, uninspired baseball that the owners had each player sign a letter of apology to the fans at the end of the season. The following season was arguably even worse. Bobby Bonilla threatened a reporter in the clubhouse. Bret Saberhagen sprayed reporters with a water gun filled with bleach. Vince Coleman maimed a two-year-old girl and injured several others after a game in Los Angeles when he threw an M-80 explosive out of a moving car in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. All that stuff makes pitcher Anthony Young’s 27-game losing streak seem not quite as ignominious.
Steve Cohen, the Mets’ current owner and one of the richest men in the world, seems willing to do anything he can to make better memories for Mets fans. He’s the first owner to cross the $300 million payroll threshold, and has been bold enough to own his failed free agent signings like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander — eating a large part of their sunken contracts and trading them for draft picks. And the $75 million signing bonus Cohen gave Soto could be the sweetener in the deal that put it over the top against the Yankees’ offer.