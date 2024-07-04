Opinion

The drama at the heart of America’s most iconic Fourth of July hot dog contest

Counterintuitively, losing its most bankable star already has been a win for the league — and for Nathan’s. With Joey Chestnut out, it’s anyone’s game.

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds a plate of hotdogs representing his world record for eating 76 hotdogs and buns in ten minutes during a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on July 3, 2023, in New York.John Minchillo / AP file
By  James Karst

James Karst once ate 15 dozen oysters in 8 minutes in the ACME World Oyster Eating Championships. It wasn’t enough