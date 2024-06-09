Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘We had no idea how huge it was’: Cricket’s plan to conquer the U.S.

The sport’s powerbrokers have high hopes for American fans.

U.S. T20 cricket team creates huge World Cup upset by beating Pakistan June 7, 2024 / 00:37
By  Dr. Jalal Baig

Dr. Jalal Baig

Dr. Jalal Baig is a physician and writer based in Chicago. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Policy, Guardian, Vice, Slate, Religion News Service and elsewhere.