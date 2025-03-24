The deep roots of ICE’s disdain for civil liberties

Americans are witnessing a real-time dismantling of due process in this country, particularly when it comes to immigration enforcement. Last week, President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to label Venezuelan immigrants as members of the Tren de Aragua gang and summarily ship them to foreign prisons. On Thursday, The New York Times reported that administration lawyers determined the 18th-century law, historically reserved for wartime scenarios, could allow “federal agents to enter homes without a warrant.”
The civil liberties we all value and that form a foundational part of U.S. democracy are quickly disappearing under the guise of “national security” and “state secrets.” It’s a big reason why U.S. District Judge James Boasberg called the Trump administration’s initial response to his order blocking the deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants under the act “woefully insufficient.”
“They’re not gonna stop us,” border czar Tom Homan declared on Fox News. “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think, I don’t care what the left thinks, we’re coming.”
That level of open defiance didn’t come out of nowhere. Homan started at the Border Patrol as an agent in 1984 and rose through the ranks to serve as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump’s first term. He often boasts that he was the first ICE director to come up from within the agency. What he doesn’t say is that the agency was built to behave this way. From the beginning, ICE blurred the line between immigration enforcement and national security. It operated with few restraints and even fewer consequences.
ICE was created in 2003, when immigration enforcement was restructured in the wake of 9/11. As part of the newly formed Department of Homeland Security, the agency emerged from a climate of fear and mission creep, with a mandate that fused counterterrorism logic with immigration policy. The result was a militarized, opaque agency that quickly expanded its power. ICE now employs more than 20,000 people, and its budget is around $8 billion, almost triple what it was in 2003.
And for the last two decades, it has operated with little public scrutiny.
The examples of why many critics have labeled ICE a “rogue” agency are endless. As early as 2011, under a Democratic administration, the American Civil Liberties Union was already documenting how mass immigration detention was ripping apart people’s lives. In one example, that 2011 report included the story of a Vietnam veteran and a permanent legal resident from Haiti who, at the time of the report, had been detained for eight years.
Since then, the patterns have continued, as a 2020 ACLU report shows. In 2022, internal records revealed ICE agents had been using private data sources like utility bills and call records to conduct unauthorized surveillance. In 2023, Wired reported that ICE and its contractors “have faced internal investigations into abuse of confidential law enforcement databases and agency computers” that led to “a swath of unlawful behavior, from stalking and harassment to passing information to criminals.”
“Calling ICE a rogue agency doesn’t even quite get at how bad the problem is with them,” Emily Tucker, executive director at the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, told Wired in 2023. “They are always pushing to the limits of what they are allowed to do and fudging around the edges without oversight.”
Over the past few weeks, ICE and DHS have ramped up their most public-facing enforcement campaign yet. Shackled Venezuelan immigrants, heads shaven, were paraded through a maximum-security prison in El Salvador and broadcast to the world as a message. But family members of some deportees have pushed back hard on the narrative, according to NBC News.
A mother recognized her son in the images from El Salvador, telling Telemundo that “he’s not a criminal. He has no criminal record,” and if he is being deported, the U.S. government “should send him back to his country of origin.”