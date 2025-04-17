The Justice Department’s top civil rights lawyer is enabling injustice

When Harmeet Dhillon was picked to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division last year, civil rights groups worried what a lawyer who had fought against voting rights would do to the division that’s supposed to protect those rights and others. We’ve gotten an answer already. Dhillon was sworn in only a week ago, but she has already begun transforming the division from a defender of American’s rights into an enabler of their violation.
Her office said Tuesday that it’s dismissing a case against the Mississippi Senate it filed on behalf of a Black female attorney who worked for the chamber’s Legislative Services Office. According to the complaint the Justice Department filed in November, Kristie Metcalfe, the first Black lawyer the office had hired in decades, consistently made “$40,000 to $60,000 less than its lowest-salaried white attorney (at times, paying her less than half of what it paid any of her other white colleagues) even though she and the white attorneys were doing the same jobs with the same levels of responsibility.”
The Justice Department gave no reason for dismissing Metcalfe’s case but had no qualms about revealing the awful reason it terminated a Biden-era environmental justice settlement on behalf of Black residents of Lowndes County, Alabama, who’d suffered the indignity of raw sewage flowing through their community. “The DOJ will no longer push ‘environmental justice’ as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens,” Dillon wrote in a statement.
As The Washington Post wrote in 2023, an 18-month federal investigation found that those Black residents had “suffered inadequate access to sanitation systems, faced burdensome fines and liens, and had serious health risks plaguing their community ignored.” Even though those residents couldn’t stop the waste flowing freely through their community, they still faced criminal penalties for it.
When the settlement was reached in 2023, the Justice Department heralded its agreement with the Alabama Department of Public Health to address the long-standing deficiencies as “the first environmental justice settlement ever secured by the Justice Department under our civil rights laws.” Dhillon, in her statement that described the settlement as “DEI,” wrote, “President Trump made it clear: Americans deserve a government committed to serving every individual with dignity and respect, and to expending taxpayer resources in accordance with the national interest, not arbitrary criteria.”