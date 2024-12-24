Gift cards aren’t just bad presents — they’re financially unsavvy

Think of each gift card you find on your desk, in your wallet or in your kitchen “junk” drawer as a ghost of a particular Christmas past. This one’s from my co-worker who rushed into the holiday party late carrying a plastic Walgreens bag! Oh, this one’s from Uncle Fred, who joked that I shouldn’t spend it all in the same place!
Such ghosts hover in the recesses of more homes and pockets than you might imagine.
According to a 2023 Christmas report from The Associated Press, almost half the U.S. (47% of us to be exact) had at least one unspent voucher or gift card, and the unspent money on those cards was believed to total $23 billion. That’s enough to buy each of the 334.9 million people in the U.S. a Secret Santa gift that costs $68.67.
Looking at the $75 in unspent gift cards I came across last week, including three cards that hadn’t been swiped at all, I figured that I’d likely be a few pounds heavier if I’d used the ones for Popeye’s and Dunkin’ Donuts, and maybe a pound or so lighter if there weren’t a remainder on the card for Academy Sports. Similarly, in the same way that gyms love people who buy memberships but don’t put a single second’s worth of wear and tear on the treadmills, retailers have got to love the friend who buys you a gift card you don’t use.
Take Starbucks. In 2019, according to a CNBC report, the coffee shop chain had $140 million in so-called breakage revenue, that is, the money on gift cards that went unspent. Last year, according to a 2024 report from MarketWatch, Starbucks had “breakage revenue of $196.1 million for company-operated stores, along with another $18.9 million in licensed-store revenue.” MarketWatch, quoting the chain’s third-quarter fiscal report, noted that Starbucks customers had $1.77 billion unspent on gift cards, a significant portion of which will never be spent.
In some states, some portion of unused gift card money goes to that state government’s unclaimed property pile. But the fact remains that the gift card you intend as a freebie for your friend may become a freebie for whatever company’s name graces the card.
And that’s before we even get to the Grinches whose thievery results in gift cards hanging on in-store displays that are as empty as Whoville’s looted shelves. There are ways to tamper with cards on display in the shopping aisles that allows them to be drained between the time the card is activated and the person with the card attempts to use it. Kathy Stokes, the director of fraud prevention programs at AARP, told HuffPost that when she buys a gift card from a store, she picks one that’s behind most of the others. A visible card is more at risk of being tampered with.
Unlike banks that must help you get your money back if someone wrongly uses your debit or credit card, Stokes said, gift cards “don’t have those protections.” And if you ask the place that sold the card to make you whole, you might just get a “Bah! Humbug!”