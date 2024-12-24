Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Gift cards aren’t just bad presents — they’re financially unsavvy

Despite the risks involved and the likelihood that many will go unused, gift cards remain incredibly popular.

New bill aims to stop gift card scams February 28, 2024 / 03:19
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.