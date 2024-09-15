Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The horrific France rape case exposes a disheartening truth about accountability

The disturbing allegations seem endless, yet there is one in particular that nearly every woman I’ve seen post about this atrocious case cannot shake.

Frenchman and 50 others on trial over alleged rape of drugged wife September 4, 2024 / 01:03
By  Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a freelance journalist who has been published in Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, CNN Opinion, Playboy, Newsweek, BuzzFeed and Marie Claire, among others.