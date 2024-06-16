Lessons in grief, and love, from Gaza’s fathers

The other night, in recognition of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday, my eldest son, who is 15, took my hand in his own and he said to me: “Baba, I wanted to tell you that I won’t say ‘“Happy” Father’s Day,’ because I know this is a hard time. But I’m proud of you. I know you have been so sad and worn down because of the genocide of our people in Gaza. I feel it even when you are silent. I know you’re doing what you can to work for healing and justice, and I see you trying to protect us from the scars when you can. I know you cry and hide tears from us all the time. I love you.”
I looked at my son, and together we remained quiet. I felt the power of love behind his eyes and in the courage of his adolescent hands holding mine. Sometimes, we struggle to speak with such unspeakable sadness and rage stuck in our throats. This Father’s Day, many fathers in Gaza are parenting upon the rubble of their own homes blown to pieces. Sometimes, the debris has also become the communal grave of their murdered children’s buried bodies.
Yes, I cry often. And sometimes the tears run out. Still, I weep from within.
I cry when I see videos like one that circulated recently, showing a Palestinian father in Gaza holding up two plastic bags, a bag hanging from each of his two hands. The father is shouting to the camera, calling out to all people of the world — “These are my children!”
There are too many videos and images like this one. Palestinian fatherhood is fathering from a place of grief. This is not new for us, from a Palestinian perspective. But in some ways, fatherhood has changed as a result of the genocide in Gaza (which the U.S. and so many global powers actively support and make possible) and the scale of the loss and devastation.
Residing thousands of miles from Gaza, as a diaspora Palestinian from the U.S. and Chile, I find myself struggling to contend with this residue of loss and torment each moment of each day as I care for my own children while in mourning.
I know that parenthood will outlive the genocide, but many of our fathers have not. Many of our mothers have not. And too many of our children have lost their lives; those who are still alive have already lost their childhoods.