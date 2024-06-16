Opinion

Opinion

Lessons in grief, and love, from Gaza’s fathers

How can we celebrate Father’s Day while fathers in Gaza grieve their children?

‘Against humanity’: Doctor describes ‘absolutely horrific’ situation in Rafah May 8, 2024 / 04:47
By  Dr. Devin G. Atallah

Dr. Devin G. Atallah

Dr. Devin G. Atallah is an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. A diaspora Palestinian from the U.S. and Chile, Dr. Atallah is a father, an educator, a researcher, and a psychotherapist. His ongoing work focuses on intergenerational trauma, grief, and healing in the face of settler-colonial violence and repression.