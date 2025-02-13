JD Vance declares amnesty for bigotry under the guise of fighting cancel culture

Marko Elez, a 25-year-old who has worked with Elon Musk’s DOGE operation, was very busy last week. First, he resigned after the The Wall Street Journal reported that he had made racist remarks on a now-deleted social media account last year. Then, Musk himself said Elez will return to the government. The decision was backed by none other than Vice President JD Vance, who helped Musk out in his agenda by framing it as an attempt to fight cancel culture. The expected rehiring of Elez and Vance’s excuses for him show the lengths the new administration will go to downplay bigotry.
The Journal reported last week that those archived posts from a deleted X account used by Elez included comments such as: “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.” And “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” Also, “Normalize Indian hate.” And “I would not mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth.” NBC News has not seen or verified those posts.
But after Elez’s resignation, Musk posted a survey on X asking his tens of millions of followers whether he should rehire the “staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym.” About 80% of the respondents said he should be rehired — an unsurprising result given Musk’s cultlike following on the site. Vance then shared Musk’s survey with his own comments:
“I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.”
At a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump said he wasn’t familiar with the specifics of Elez’s case, but co-signed Vance’s judgment and said “I’m with the vice president.”
Vance’s post slyly attempted to reframe openness to bigotry as a compassionate demonstration of forgiveness for a vulnerable person. Vance calls Elez a “kid,” implying that Elez was being punished for posts written when he was too young to have known better. Vance’s comments helped turbocharge this particular myth — across X, prominent users misleadingly described Elez’s comments as the indiscretion of a child or a teenager.
In fact, not only is Elez 25 years old, but also all the posts cited by the Journal were reportedly published within the last year. Besides, if Elez is too young to be held accountable for his commentary, then why should he hold a position in government requiring public trust? Vance’s framing of his position as a show of strength against “journalists who try to destroy people” is disingenuous. It was in the public interest for the Journal to shed light on a government worker’s comments that suggest a possible appetite for discrimination. That concern is all the more pronounced because of the way Musk has sought to skirt norms of transparency and process and in his efforts to purge the federal workforce and seize control of its data.