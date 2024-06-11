Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The reality of Dr. Phil’s Trump interview

Under its patina of nonpartisanship, “Dr. Phil” always crackled with conservative morality.

Dr. Phil’s softball interview with Trump fails to convince former president to halt retribution campaign June 7, 2024 / 10:40
By  Danielle J. Lindemann

Danielle J. Lindemann

Danielle J. Lindemann is professor of sociology at Lehigh University and author of "True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us" (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: 2022).