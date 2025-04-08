The DNC’s ‘People’s Cabinet’ is an idea with real potential

Newly elected Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin announced Friday that the DNC will launch the “People’s Cabinet.” In spirt at least, it’s a kind of American version of Britain’s “Shadow Cabinet,” which gives a minority party a platform for its ideas. With Republicans holding Congress and the White House, Democrats find themselves completely blocked from Washington’s levers of power, but if executed correctly, the DNC’s “People’s Cabinet” could be a worthy response to frustrated Democrats demanding that their leaders do more to oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda.
In announcing the People’s Cabinet, the DNC contrasted Trump’s largely unqualified panel of advisers that’s chock-full of billionaires and the “experts on the economy, health care, working families and communities, public safety, national security, and foreign policy” it will put forth. Martin said he’s tapping people who “will equip communities with the reliable, accurate information they need to fight back against the worst of the Trump and Republican agenda.” They’ll be putting out social media content, holding media briefings and headlining town halls in GOP-held House districts that critique — and, ideally, offer alternatives to — Trump’s agenda.
Democrats’ plan to present their own leaders and experts to focus on specific policy areas closely tracks with the United Kingdom’s Shadow Cabinet. The leader of the party with the second-most seats in the House of Commons serves as shadow prime minister and appoints members who “shadow” their assigned Cabinet members and tell the public how their party would run things if returned to power. It’s a relatively recent development in the British system that gives the minority party the ability to plan for a return to governing.
On this side of the Atlantic, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both New York Democrats, have been more focused on serving as legislative leaders than offering a political alternative to Trump. While a Monday event by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., spotlighting alleged abuses at the Justice Department is an example of “shadow hearings” Democrats have held, because they’re not official, party leaders have to rely instead on the willing participation of those called to testify.
There’s likewise nobody, then, with the authority to set the party’s agenda as an opposition force and name, for example, a shadow defense secretary to challenge and contradict Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Our political parties generally use the presidential primary system to determine their directions and follow the lead of whichever candidate manages to win the nominations. That means there’s little hope of a united message from the opposition party until the primary field has been cleared.