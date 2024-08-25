Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I’m a judge. Here’s why the viral video of a teenager’s humiliation has me furious.

Detroit Judge Kenneth King seemed more interested in asserting his dominance over this young person than in fostering an environment of learning and respect.

Detroit judge sidelined after punishing teen after falling asleep during field trip August 16, 2024 / 01:28
By  Judge Victoria Pratt

Judge Victoria Pratt

Judge Victoria Pratt is the former chief judge of the Newark Municipal Court in Newark, New Jersey. She is the author of "The Power of Dignity: How Transforming Justice Can Heal Our Communities." She currently trains members of the justice system through her company Pratt Lucien Consultants, LLC, and has a TED TALK  called “How Judges Can Show Respect.”