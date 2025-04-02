Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

To understand Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, look at these counties

The results show that Democrats can pick up ground in rural areas — and they don’t have to grovel to do it.

You can’t buy an election in Wisconsin: Musk suffers major ‘reality check’  April 2, 2025 / 12:15
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.