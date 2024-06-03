A closer look at the most important moment from the Trump hush money trial

With the whirlwind hush money trial of former President Donald Trump now come to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on the pivotal moments that helped guide the prosecution into getting a jury to find Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
While much has been made of the blockbuster testimony from Trump’s notorious former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen, I believe the most important testimony in securing a swift guilty verdict came from former CEO of American Media and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.
I was initially perplexed at why the prosecution would lead off with Pecker, but it quickly became clear what a wise and strategically brilliant decision it was.
Pecker, once a close friend of Trump’s, detailed for the jury his almost four-decadeslong relationship with Trump and described the former reality TV star and then-presidential hopeful as a mentor. Pecker testified that he promised Trump that he would be his “eyes and ears” during the 2016 presidential campaign. He told the jury he had promised Trump that in his role as National Enquirer publisher he would give Cohen a heads-up on negative stories and try to suppress them and arrange to purchase the silence of “Dino the doorman.”
In the course of his testimony, Pecker became the eyes and ears of the jury into the conspiracy to promote Trump’s election by unlawful means. That is the New York election law crime that is the “other crime” that the jury found Trump intended to commit or conceal when he made the false entries in the Trump Organization’s business records. And that is why calling Pecker as their first witness was such a wise and strategic decision by prosecutors.