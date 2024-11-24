Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The revealing rise and fall of Daniel Jones

NFL quarterbacks fly closest to the sun, but some inevitably fall back down to Earth. Hard.

Daniel Jones
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 walks off the field after the Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 in an NFL football game on Sept. 26, 2022. Adam Hunger / AP
By  Jason Page

Jason Page

Jason Page is the host of the nationally syndicated daily TV show “SportsWrap w/Jason Page.”