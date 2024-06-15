Opinion

The 12th anniversary of a flawed immigration policy is a crucial reminder

As a Black undocumented immigrant, I understand the rewards — and risks — of DACA all too well.

‘The president has to act’: Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez calls for executive action on immigration June 13, 2024 / 02:38
By  Dr. Felecia S. Russell

Dr. Felecia S. Russell

Dr. Felecia S. Russell currently serves as director of the Higher Ed Immigration Portal at the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, where she oversees resources, effective practices, research, and policy that serve not only undocumented students but immigrant, refugee, and international students more broadly. Her newly released book, "Amplifying Black Undocumented Student Voices in Higher Education," is one of the first books ever written by a Black DACA recipient, and centers a group that is often overlooked within the immigrant and DACA discussions: Black immigrants. She is also the founder of her own online platform, Embracing Undocumented.