The 12th anniversary of a flawed immigration policy is a crucial reminder

My driver’s license is only valid for two years, which always adds a level of angst when traveling through the airport. It feels like a beacon, alerting anyone of my undocumented status. Most recently, this fear was palpable as I made a trip to Houston. While in the airport and in my Lyft, I was hypervigilant, keeping an eye out for law enforcement. My trip was on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling in favor of SB 4, a law that would essentially require Texas officials to racially profile undocumented immigrants and promote overpolicing of Black and brown immigrants.
I was traveling to Houston from my home in Los Angeles for an immigrant rights meeting and was all too aware of the risks. As a Black and undocumented immigrant (undocuBlack), my participation in any act of solidarity or movement can come with grave consequences. I’m more likely to be criminalized as a Black person, and said criminalization could also lead to my deportation as an undocumented immigrant. According to the Pew Research Center, while overall deportations decreased in 2017, they increased for Black immigrants — and that’s after a decade in which Black immigrants were already overrepresented in deportation proceedings. Black immigrants are simultaneously affected by the criminal justice system, the immigration system, and the intersections of race and status.
But I knew it was important to participate. In 2020, I had faced a similarly difficult decision as I considered the Black Lives Matter protests. Would I bravely march for Black rights and visibility, or would I make a heart-wrenching but safer choice to hide and support from the digital sidelines?
Both times, I chose to put my body on the line because I believe in fighting for a world in which people like me aren’t invisibilized. After all, I am one of the more fortunate ones; I have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). And what good is it to defy the odds and thrive under the false notions of meritocracy if I do not advocate for those who continue being pushed into the margins of society, narratives and thus history?
June 15 commemorates the 12th year since DACA was introduced, marking a significant yet complex milestone in immigration reform. DACA, while not perfect, has been a transformative force in the lives of over 800,000 people who arrived in the U.S. as children, myself included.
Introduced by President Barack Obama in 2012, DACA provided a lifeline by offering work permits and a form of identification to its beneficiaries, thereby facilitating access to employment, housing and a semblance of stability in a nation they call home. Its economic impact is undeniable, with DACA recipients contributing an estimated $45 billion annually to the U.S. economy.
And as we edge closer to another election cycle, the future of DACA hangs in the balance amid legal challenges and political debate.
My personal journey underscores the transformative power of DACA. I immigrated from a small village in Jamaica to the United States to the U.S., the land of opportunities, a few days before my 12th birthday. As a young teenager, I lived in Inglewood, California, with a single mother and my four siblings. It was in high school when I understood that I was undocumented. As one could imagine, this realization completely shattered any hope I had of achieving the American dream.
As a teenager, I did not understand how I, a Black person, could be undocumented. The media never showed images of Black undocumented immigrants; the depictions were always of non-Black Latinx people crossing the Southern border in the pursuit of happiness. Immediately, I felt alone, on an island all by myself. Where did I belong? It felt like the answer was nowhere.
Despite my continued search for community as I ventured to college, it still eluded me. I was always the only Black person in the undocumented student lab; none of the programming, guest speakers or dialogue centered on Black undocumented immigrants, our struggles, our realities in the intersections of race and immigration in America.