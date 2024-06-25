Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Celine Dion conquered the critics to become queen of the world

The wellspring of love for the legendary star can be traced back to the genre with which she was once derisively associated.

See trailer for new ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ documentary May 24, 2024 / 01:44
By  Claire Sisco King

Claire Sisco King

Claire Sisco King is an associate professor of communication studies and the chair of the Cinema and Media Arts program at Vanderbilt University. She is a scholar of media and visual culture, with a particular emphasis on the study of gender and sexuality. Her newest book, "Mapping the Stars: Celebrity, Metonymy, and the Networked Politics of Identity" was published in 2023. Her 2011 book :Washed in Blood: Male Sacrifice, Trauma, and the Cinema" was named an Outstanding Book of the Year in 2013 by Critical Cultural Studies division of the National Communication Association.