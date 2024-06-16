Opinion

My father and I never said we loved each other. And then we couldn’t stop.

It took me more than 50 years to work up the courage to tell my dad those three words.

Eve Crawford's fatherCourtesy Eve Crawford / Courtesy Eve Crawford
By  Eve Crawford

Eve Crawford

Eve Crawford is a stage, film, and radio actor. She has  written for CBC radio and television as well as written and performed in two one-woman-shows. A single mom, she has raised two sons. She lives in Toronto.