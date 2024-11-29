Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

A Black Mrs. Claus has the anti-woke crowd seeing red

The Boots commercial portrays Mrs. Claus as an elegant Black woman who runs the roost as her husband rests with his feet up by the fire.

Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh attends the "Bridgerton" Season Part two special screening on June 12, 2024 in London.Lia Toby / Getty Images file
By  Michele Norris
Michele Norris

Michele Norris

Michele Norris is a Senior Contributing Editor for MS NOW.