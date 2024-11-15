Opinion

The most extreme lesson of January 6

I will never forget watching that crowd make its way toward Capitol Hill. Trump didn’t invent this capacity to cast the law aside to cling to power, but it was a parade he was glad to lead.

By  President Bill Clinton

