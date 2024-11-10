Opinion

Voters punished Biden for problems he didn’t cause and effectively addressed

The fight against rising prices has essentially been won. But few in the electorate seem aware.

Biden addresses the nation after Democrats’ election losses November 8, 2024 / 06:29
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.