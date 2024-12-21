Opinion

It’s time to bring Austin Tice home

Transitions between administrations often become quiet periods of several months for hostage cases. But after 12 years in Syria, Austin may not have months to spare.

By  Bill McCarren

Bill McCarren is the director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club. He has helped lead several of the organization's most high-profile campaigns, including those supporting Jason Rezaian, Emilio Gutiérrez Soto, Austin Tice, Jamal Khashoggi and Shireen Abu Akleh.