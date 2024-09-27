Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

4 takeaways from the first look at Doug Emhoff’s MSNBC interview with Jen Psaki

The second gentleman sat for a wide-ranging interview in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Doug Emhoff talks Donald Trump and antisemitism September 27, 2024 / 03:17
By  Kathryn Kline

Kathryn Kline

Production assistant, "Inside with Jen Psaki"