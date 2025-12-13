Opinion

I immigrated here legally. And still I’m petrified by Trump’s ICE operations in my city.

I feel increasingly anxious for New Orleans and the ordinary folks who just want to provide for their families and obtain a good education for their children.

A collage of New Orleans residents filming and an federal officer
(left) Residents film as US Customs and Border Patrol agents conduct operations in Kenner, Louisiana, on December 6, 2025; An armed federal agent walks past a home adorned with holiday decorations in Covingston, Louisiana, on December 11, 2025MS NOW; Adam GRAY / AFP via Getty Images; Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Annell López

Annell López is the winner of the Louise Meriwether First Book Prize and the author of the short story collection I’ll Give You a Reason, a finalist for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for best debut short story collection.