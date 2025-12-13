In the days since President Donald Trump’s federal immigration agents launched operations Swamp Sweep and Catahoula Crunch in the greater New Orleans area, the city has been enveloped in palpable fear. Some businesses have temporarily shuttered to protect customers and members of their community. Some families have been opting to keep their children home from school, lest they increase the likelihood of someone in their family being grabbed.
I watch video after video of agents patrolling neighborhood streets and shopping centers. I read my friends’ social media posts lamenting that they have to carry their passport in case someone forces them to prove their citizenship. As I digest it all, I feel increasingly anxious for the city I’ve made my home and the ordinary folks who just want to provide for their families and obtain a good education for their children.
And truthfully, I feel increasingly anxious for myself.
I have been wrestling with defeat. A month or so ago, I decided to stop speaking Spanish in public. I no longer answer my parents’ calls during my neighborhood walks or while grocery shopping. I don’t play music in Spanish unless I’m wearing headphones. I even avoid certain neighborhoods and restaurants. Out of a need to protect myself and, in turn, my loved ones, I keep turning away from anything that might lead to unwanted attention and scrutiny.
cdEven before writing the very piece you are now reading, I reached out to an immigration lawyer and friend for feedback. No, I’m not an undocumented immigrant. Even so, I fear getting caught up in a sweep in which I’m detained before I’m given an opportunity to prove my status.
Numerous stories confirm that I’m right to be afraid. In Minnesota this week, a U.S. citizen originally from Somalia said agents refused to even look at his ID as they handcuffed him and put him in a car. In Key Largo, Florida, a Miami Herald reporter recorded a video of a woman in scrubs screaming, “I’m a U.S. citizen, please help me,” as she was forced to the ground and handcuffed. And in Marrero, Louisiana, a New Orleans suburb, security footage captured masked immigration agents running after a woman who screams, “Leave me alone!” before safely making it onto her property.
In the Minneapolis case, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC News that its agents were looking for someone else and detained the Somali-born citizen because he “walked out of a nearby restaurant, turned around, and fled from law enforcement,” which agents counted as “reasonable suspicion.” In the Florida case, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the woman had refused to roll down her window or hand over her driver’s license when she was pulled over. In the New Orleans metro case, the DHS posted on social media that the woman matched the description of someone agents were looking for and that when agents “determined the individual in question was not the target,” they “departed the area.”
And, yet, people cheerleading these operations keep asking: If you have nothing to hide, why should you fear? We also hear them claim that everything would be fine if immigrants just entered the country “the right way” and assimilated into American culture.
That oversimplification of immigration unnerves me. I feel annoyed at the smug certitude from people unaware of how authorized immigration works and what it entails — its many challenges and procedural tribulations. The idea that legal and documented immigration is an accessible resource is simply a myth. And even when you do enter the country legally, the challenges don’t stop there.
Nerve-wracking and often demoralizing, the by-the-book immigration process is complicated in ways most people don’t understand. I know this firsthand. My family and I immigrated to the United States in 2002. But the process to enter the U.S. had begun more than a decade earlier. It took thousands of dollars, years of paperwork and myriad other resources to navigate the process.